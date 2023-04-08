Centennial lost its season opener to conference rival Champlin Park 7-5 on Thursday at home in a game that was close despite the Cougars making six errors and just three hits. Reese Reimler pitched the distance for the Rebels, allowing three hits and seven walks, striking out eight. Riley O’Connell pitched the distance for Centennial, giving up four walks and seven hits, striking out four, with four of the seven runs unearned. Anna Parent and Taylor Zahalka each had two hits for the Rebels. Getting RBI’s were Emma Husom and Zahalka for the Rebels and O’Connell for the Cougars.

