Centennial lost a nine-inning game at Brainerd 4-3 on Friday. Jordan Lemire went 3-for-3 with two doubles and knocked in all three runs. Peyton Corbin was 1-for-3 with two runs and Adrianna Thomas 2-for-4. Maggie Olson pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. Riley O’Connell finished with 4 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run, taking the loss. Brainerd (6-1) got the game-winner with the help of an error that put Elsa Borchart on base. She was on third with one out when Ella Chaussee looped a ball to short right field, over a drawn-in infield. Borchart had to wait and see if the ball would be caught. When it dropped, Borchart took off. The right fielder’s throw made it a close play but she beat the tag.

