Helene Krage fired a no-hitter to send the Centennial Cougars to the state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Maples e Grove on Thursday.
The senior right-hander struck out 13 batters in a performance marred only by four walks in the Section 5AAAA finals. She issued three walks in the first inning, then cruised the rest of the way.
Maddie Whilm, Maple Grove junior righthander, was the hard-luck losing pitcher, allowing just two hits and one walk, striking out nine.
The two hits were doubles by Alexa Just and Bryn Ruhberg that produced the game’s lone run in the fourth inning.
That was Centennial’s second straight 1-0 win over Whilm and the Crimson in the section tournament — after she handed the Cougars their lone conference loss 3-2 on April 19. Riley O’Connell and Krage combined to beat Whilm in the section last Friday.
Centennial, which had two chances to beat Maple Grove once, takes an 18-5 record and No. 5 ranking into the state tournament at North Mankato on June 9-10. Maple Grove, ranked 10th, finished 16-9.
Centennial, coached by Rick Thomas, will make its third trip to the state tournament. The 2018 and 2021 teams both placed third.
