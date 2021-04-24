The Centennial Cougars tripped Brainerd 8-5 in a clash of unbeaten teams Friday in Brainerd. The Cougars outhit Brainerd 13-7. Ella Fidler was 3-for-4, scored three times and drove home a run. Bryn Ruberg was 3-for-4 (double), Maddy Ringen 2-for-3 (triple, two RBIs), Syd Chiapetta 1-for-4 (two RBIs), Alexa Just 2-for-4 and Abby Lohse 1-for-4 (triple, RBI). Maisy Dockendorf labored five innings (five hits, five runs, five strikeouts) for the win, and Helene Krage threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save. Brainerd has a 3-1 record.

