For the second time in a week, No. 5 ranked Centennial lost a non-conference game by shutout to an unbeaten team, when the Cougars fell to Brainerd 5-0 at home Monday evening.
Brainerd pitcher Olivia Tautges limited Centennial to six hits, walked none, and struck out 10, as the No. 9 ranked Warriors improved to 18-0. Tautges was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI at the plate. Kasia Kroll was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Brainerd took a 5-0 lead against Cougar starter Montana Miller. Riley O’Connell took over and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Centennial (13-4) lost to St. Anthony 9-0 there Friday. The Huskies were 15-0 at the time. The Cougars will have a rematch with the Huskies (now 16-1) at home Wednesday to close the regular season. The two games were added after a tournament both were scheduled to play in was rained out.
