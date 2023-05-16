Chloe Barber threw her 14th career no-hitter as White Bear Lake edged Woodbury 2-0 there Monday. Barber struck out 13 and walked two. Knocking in the runs were Barber (2-for-3 with a double) and Annika Olsen (1-for-4). Woodbury pitcher Norah Levenhagen limited the Bears to six hits while walking nobody and striking out two. The Bears are 13-4 with eight straight wins. The Royals, just 4-12, have had two close games with the Bears, losing the first one 2-1.

