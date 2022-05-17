White Bear Lake edged Park 2-0 in a conference game at home Monday. Chloe Barber threw the shutout, striking out 13 batters, allowing five hits and two walks. Park’s pitcher, Croker (first name not available) held the Bears to six singles. Jordyn Meyer was 3-for-3 for the Bears. Abby Taylor hit an RBI single, scoring Addie Bachmeier, who had singled, and Maddie Belisle bunted Meyer home for the other run. The No. 4 ranked Bears are 14-2 (all conference games), trailing No. 2 Stillwater (15-1). The Bears will close Suburban East play meeting Woodbury at home Tuesday and there Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.