The Rogers Royals tripped Centennial 3-2 on Tuesday evening in Rogers. Scoring for the Royals (3-2-2) were Zachary Knutson, Alexander Bowman and Isaiah Brown. For Centennial (3-4), both goals came from Jesus Galvan-Garcia.
