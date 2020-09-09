A year ago, Centennial boys soccer was upset by Park Center 2-0 early in the season, then won 14 straight matches to reach state.
Park Center tripped up the Cougars early again, 1-0 on Monday at Centennial. The Pirates (2-0-1) scored early in the first half.
“Last year, we looked past Park Center,” Cougar coach Jeffrey Ottosen said, “and the lesson they taught our team is that in the Northwest Suburban, if you take a break on the field or look past an opponent, second chances are not available. In close games, and this was, details and focus determined the outcome.”
Regarding last year’s wake-up call against Park Center and the long win streak that followed, the coach said, “This year’s team needs to find the will to define their on destiny and rise up.”
Centennial (1-2) has lost two straight at home after winning 21 in a row there. Their streak was snapped by Maple Grove 1-0 last week.
“There is a greatness in this team. They just need to learn how to unlock it,” Ottosen said, adding that he was proud to see them fight to the very end.
