The Centennial boys soccer team had won 21 straight home games before Maple Grove came to town Wednesday evening and ended that streak 1-0.
The lone goal was struck by Christopher Frantz in the 56th minute. He got a step on a defender and slipped the ball past Cougar goalie Isaac Verke into the back right corner.
Crimson goalie Holden Waldrum made 10 saves as Centennial dominated time of possession, especially in the first half.
The Cougars are coming off two straight seasons where they reached “state” and went unbeaten at home. They opened the 2020 season Monday with a 4-0 win over Andover.
(0) comments
