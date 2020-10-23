It was a great way to exit high school soccer for Centennial’s coach Ginger Flohaug, its scoring machine Khyah Harper, and nine other Cougar seniors.
The top-seeded Cougars won the Section 7AA championship game over No. 2 Blaine 2-0 at home on Thursday evening.
Ranked No. 4 in the state, the Cougars finished 13-1 in the 2020 season in which the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and canceled all fall state tournaments.
Flohaug completed her 18th and final season as head coach and her 20th year overall with the program. Had there been a state tournament, this would have been her eighth state trip. Her tenure included the 2016 state championship and last year’s runner-up finish.
“It brings tears to my eyes thinking about all the athletes I’ve gotten to work with,” Flohaug told the Star-Tribune, which featured the game in its Soccer Hub. “To be a part of their life and make an impact in some way — just all the relationships and so many great memories.”
Flohaug announced before the season that she will step down to devote herself more to her administrative role, having become assistant activities director this year, and to watch her seventh-grade twins, a boy and girl, play soccer.
“This being Ginger’s last year has only added more fuel to our team’s fire,” said Lindsay Wilson, senior mid-fielder and co-captain. “We want to make sure her last season is one to be proud of.”
Harper, Minnesota Gopher recruit and Ms. Hockey finalist, scored on a goal kick early in the 49th minute to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead after she was tripped in the box. That was her 26th goal of the season and 139th and final goal of her career.
The Rebels (8-4-2) kept pressure on Harper, mainly in the person of sophomore Kendall Stadden, who was very effective in the role, limiting Harper’s scoring chances. After that goal, the Rebels moved Stadden to the front line to bolster their own chances to score.
The Cougars nursed their 1-0 lead until junior forward Sarah Strating got behind the defense to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute.
With Jenna Lang in the nets, making eight saves, the Cougars defense posted their eighth shutout and fourth in a row, and finished with just nine goals allowed in 14 matches.
Other seniors bowing out in style were goalies Lang and Abigail Biondi; forwards Sydney Nelson, Summer Francis, Morgan O’Hearn, and Grace Prairie; and midfielders Lindsay Wilson, Brittany Bordson and Sophia Eskierka.
“We knew from the beginning that this season would be different from any other,” said Wilson, “so we’ve really emphasized trying to focus on the things that we can control.
“Even so, when they announced that there would be no state tournament, it was a tough pill to swallow, especially for us seniors. We were all hoping for a second chance at the state champion title that we were just within arms’ reach of last year.”
