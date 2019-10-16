With Khyah Harper blasting all three goals, the Centennial Cougars captured a state soccer berth with a 3-1 conquest of Andover in the Section 7AA finals on Tuesday evening.
The Cougars, avenging a lopsided 6-2 loss to the Huskies early in the season, will take a 16-2 record and 10-game win streak into state.
About the stark contrast between their first Andover game and the second, Harper said, “We switched formations in mid-season. What we had wasn’t working.”
Harper scored early on a penalty kick, after being tackled in the box. Then, with the score 1-1, she struck just before and just after halftime.
Twenty seconds before the break, she played a through ball from Brittany Bordsen into the net. In the first minute after halftime, Harper’s shot from close range was stopped but not controlled by goalie Ava Braun. The Cougar star pounced on the rebound for her third goal of the night and 23rd of the season. Braun made 10 saves otherwise.
After that, the Cougars hunkered down on defense to protect their two-goal lead in the last 39 minutes, seldom attacking on the other end.
Senior co-captain Madison Munson said the keys for winning the rematch were “intensity and preparation,” along with “adapting to the grass, which was pretty slippery.”
Andover (15-4), which has a grass field, got the No. 1 seed, which means home field, especially significant since Centennial plays on turf. On a cold and moist evening the surface was slick.
Andover’s goal came from Kelsey Kallio, the player whom the Cougars were most concerned about. It was her 19th of the year, “Number eight, we had to close her down,” Monson said. Usually marking Kallio was Bordsen, junior midfielder.
The Cougars are elated to return to state for the first time since the 2016 team won the state crown. “Oh, my gosh, you just don’t know,” Monson smiled. “We’d lost in the section finals each year since them.”
It was the sixth consecutive section championship match for the Cougars, who have 3-3 record in them. They lost to Maple Grove in the last two section after beating the Crimson in 2016 and going on to capture the state championship. Those were in Section 5AA, and the Cougars were moved to 7AA this year.
This will be the program’s seventh state trip, all since 2009 under coach Ginger Flohaug.
