Khyah Harper pumped in four goals as the Centennial Cougars beat the Blaine Bengals 5-2. The junior forward’s next goal will be the 100th of her career. She had 63 goals at North Branch before transferring to Centennial, where she has scored 37 goals in two seasons. Centennial is 10-2 and Blaine dropped to 8-5. In the Northwest Suburban Conference, Andover is 10-1, Champlin Park 8-0-1, Maple Grove 8-1-1, Centennial 8-2, and Totino-Grace 6-3-1 for the top five slots among 14 teams.

