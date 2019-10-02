Khyah Harper reached a scoring milestone in helping the Centennial Cougars beat Coon Rapids 3-0 on a rainy Tuesday evening.
Harper, Lauren Ahlres and Brooklyn Bordson had the goals for the Cougars (11-2). Jenna Lang made six saves for the shutout. Ahles, Bordson and Molly Mosher made assists.
Harper, a junior forward, notched her 100th career goal. It was her 13th this season, and 37th in two seasons with the Cougars after scoring 63 for North Branch.
