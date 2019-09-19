The Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, defeated Rogers 6-2 at home Tuesday. Lauren Ahles booted two goals for the Cougars (7-2). Brittany Bordson, Khyah Harper, Lindsay Wilson and Abby Willenbring notched one each. Jenna Lang in goal stopped four of six shots. Izzy Quintavale had both goals for Rogers (5-3).
Latest News
- Overnight lane closures on I-35 near Forest Lake begin
- Soccer: Cougar girls trip Rogers 6-2
- Man charged in connection with robbery
- Tennis: Mahtomedi trips No. 3 Mounds Vies, 5-2
- Soccer: Diverse scoring helps Mahtomedi girls beat Como, Sibley, each 3-0
- I-694 closes this weekend between Snelling and Rice
- Fish schooling
- Sharing generations of creative tradition
Most Popular
Articles
- Water Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigation
- Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30
- Hemp: a new (old) cash crop
- New priest hopes to foster ‘healing, welcome and love
- Cross country: Bear boys win Anoka meet with Nelson, Maruyama 1-2
- Remembering Rice Street
- Be aware of bears: DNR lists tips for avoiding conflicts
- 4 Seasons back with fan favorites
- Three new faces on Mounds View Schools Education Foundation board
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.