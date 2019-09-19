The Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, defeated Rogers 6-2 at home Tuesday. Lauren Ahles booted two goals for the Cougars (7-2). Brittany Bordson, Khyah Harper, Lindsay Wilson and Abby Willenbring notched one each. Jenna Lang in goal stopped four of six shots. Izzy Quintavale had both goals for Rogers (5-3).

