The Centennial Cougars tripped Elk River 3-1 in the next-to-last game of the regular season on Thursday evening in Elk River. Molly Mosher, Mallory Monson and Sarah Striating scored for the Cougars (11-2 overall, 9-2 conference) and Jenna Lang made six saves. Centennial will host Armstrong on Saturday, 2 p.m., in the Northwest Suburban Conference finale.
