The Centennial girls soccer team remained in a first-place tie by defeating Blaine 4-2 at home with Khaya Harper scoring three goals Thursday evening. The Cougars are tied for the lead with Champlin Park, each 9-1 with one game left. Harper found the net twice in the first half for a 2-0 lead and got her 21st goal of the season in the second half. Summer Francis had the other goal, assisted by Morgan O’Hearn. Kendall Stadden pumped in two goals for Blaine (6-3-1), giving her 18 for the season. Champlin Park handed the Cougars their lone loss, 3-2, but lost to Totino-Grace 2-1. Totino-Grace and Maple Grove are tied for third at 6-2-2. Centennial will close the conference season Tuesday at Coon Rapids. Champlin Park will close against Blaine.
Soccer: Cougar girls top Blaine 4-2, near share of conference title
