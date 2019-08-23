The Centennial Cougars defeated White Bear Lake 3-1 in the girls soccer opener for both teams on Thursday evening in White Bear Lake.
Khyah Harper delivered one of the Cougar goals and assisted on the other two, which were scored by Olivia Lovick and Brooklyn Bordson. Lovick assisted on Harper’s goal. The Cougars launched 22 shots. Goalkeeper Jenna Lang made 10 saves.
Kayla Anderson booted White Bear Lake’s goal in the first half. The Bears trailed 2-1 at halftime. Ella Janicki was in goal the first half, and Tristian Lehner played the second half.
The Bears will play at Eastview on Saturday, 3 p.m. Next for the Cougars will be a game at Andover on Tuesday, 5 p.m.
