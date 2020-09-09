The Centennial girls remained unbeaten with a 22-0 win over an overmatched Park Center team at home Tuesday evening.
Fourteen players found the net. Khyah Harper had four goals, Tatum Trettel three, Morgan O’Hearn three, and Lauren Ahles two. Notching one each were Jenna Lang, Syd Nelson, Sydney Kubes, Summer Francis, Sophie Eskierka, McKenna Moson, Sarah Strating, Brooklyn Bordson, Grace Prairie, and Lindsay Wilson. Francis made five assists and Harper had three.
Asked what a soccer team does when ahead 13-0 at halftime, coach Ginger Flohaug said:
“It was a difficult situation to be in. The girls are hyper competitive and know that they work hard every day for playing time and starting positions.
“After the initial few goals, I talked on the bench about moving the ball around and not just slipping in the through ball for a breakaway. The hard part is that the through ball with our speed up top is also a skill that our girls need work on for future games.”
An assistant coach talked with the Pirate coach at half time to address what measures should be taken for the second half. The Cougars dropped to 10 players with 20 minutes left and to nine with seven minutes left.
Centennial (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A behind Edina. Park Center is 0-3 and outscored 36-0.
