The Centennial Cougars advanced to the Section 7AA championship game with shutouts against Cambridge-Isanti 8-0 on Tuesday and Blaine 3-0 on Thursday, both at home.
The No. 2 seeded Cougars are 15-2 with nine straight wins and will duel No. 1 Andover (15-3) there Tuesday evening. Andover beat Centennial 6-2 on Aug. 27.
Against Cambridge-Isanti (8-7), Khyah Harper booted three goals, Madison Monson two, and Ally Hamski, Sarah Strating and Abby Willenburg one each. Against Blaine (11-7), Harper netted two goals and Monson one.
(0) comments
