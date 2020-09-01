A pair of highlight-reel type goals early in the second half broke it open as the Centennial Cougars beat Andover 4-1 to open the season at home Monday evening.
Khyah Harper, who had scored in the first half, took the ball into the corner, turned, and blasted a pass to the front of the goal for Lauren Ahles to deflect the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Shortly after, on a free kick from near midfield, Sydney Kubes lofted a long pass to the left side of the field just ahead of a pack of Cougars and defenders charging toward the goal. Tatum Trettel ran the ball down and ripped it past the goalie.
Harper, who started her senior season with 113 career goals, had a couple strong shots blocked by the goalie late in the second half, but followed up on the second of those and drilled her second of the game, on the rebound.
Olivia Knoepfle notched Andover’s goal, dribbling down the left sideline and along the baseline all the way to the net where she slipped the ball past the goalie, making the score 3-1 at the time.
