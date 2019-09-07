The Centennial Cougars tripped a previously unbeaten team for the second time this week, handing Stillwater a 4-3 loss at home Saturday.
Khyah Harper scored one of the Cougar goals and assisted on the other three, which were tallied by Brittany Bordson, Madison Monson and Olivia Lovick.
The Cougars (5-1) are now the only team that’s beaten three different teams --White Bear Lake (3-1-1), Maple Grove (3-1-1) and Stillwater (3-1). They beat the Bears 3-1 on Aug. 22 and Maple Grove 2-1 this past Tuesday.
