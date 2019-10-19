The Centennial Cougar girls and boys soccer teams will open in the state Class AA tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Each won Section 7AA titles this past Tuesday, each beating Andover in the finals.
The Cougar girls (16-2) are seeded No. 2 at state and open Tuesday against Lakeville South (15-1-2) at Farmington. 5:30 p.m. Lakeville South has allowed only five goals all season.
Other first-round pairings are No. 1 Champlin Park (17-0-1) vs. Stillwater (16-3), No. 4 Minnetonka (15-2-1) vs. No. 5 Maple Grove (15-2-1), and No. 3 Rosemount (16-2-1) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-4).
If Centennial wins, they will face Rosemount or CDH on Monday, 10 a.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium, in the semifinals.
The Cougar boys (17-2) are seeded No. 5 and will open Wednesday, Oct. 23, against No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn (15-3-1), at Chicago Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Other pairings are 1-Edina (19-0) vs. Maple Grove (13-3-1), No. 2 Eastview (16-2) vs. St. Paul Central, and No. 3 East Ridge (15-2-1) vs. Lakeville South (10-7).
If the Cougars win, they will face Edina or Maple Grove in the semifinals Tuesday, noon, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
