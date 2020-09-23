The Centennial Cougars got past one of their top conference rivals, Rogers, 2-1 on Tuesday evening on the Royals field. Khyah Harper booted both goals, giving her 17 for the season. Jenna Lang made seven saves. Centennial improved to 6-1 and Rogers slipped to 4-2-1. Each has lost to unbeaten Champlin Park, each by 3-2.
