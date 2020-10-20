The Centennial Cougars will close the season in the Section 7AA championship game after defeating Anoka 3-0 at home Monday evening in the semifinals. Summer Francis, Khyah Harper and Sydney Nelson notched the goals, with Harper, Lauren Ahles and Maila Belby providing assists. Jenna Lang made five saves in the shutout. Anoka finished 5-4-4. Centennial, top-seeded, will host Blaine (8-3-2) for the title on Thursday, 7 p.m. Centennial beat the Bengals 4-2 in conference. The Cougars were section champs and state runner-up last year.
Soccer: Cougar girls down Anoka 3-0, reaching section finals vs. Andover
