The Centennial Cougars rolled past Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 at home in the conference finale on Saturday afternoon. Khyah Harper pumped in three goals, giving her 16 for the season. Ally Hamski, Madison Monson, Abby Willenbring also found the net and Laura Ahles made two assists. The Cougars take a 13-2 record and eight straight wins into sectionals. They tied for second in the Northwest Suburban. Champlin Park placed first among 14 teams with a 12-0-1 record, followed by the Cougars and Andover, each 11-2, and Maple Grove, 10-2-1.
Soccer: Cougar girls close conference with 6-0 win over Armstrong, tie for 2nd
