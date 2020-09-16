The No. 2 ranked Centennial Cougars thumped the Osseo Orioles 8-0 on Tuesday evening at Osseo.
Khaya Harper pumped in the first five goals, giving her 14 for the season. Lindsay Wilson, Grace Prairie and Sarah Strating also scored.
Jenna Lang was in goal for 65 minutes and Abby Bondi for the last 15, each making one save.
The Cougars are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 39-1. Osseo is 1-3-1. The Cougars will host No. 4 Champlin Park (also 5-0) on Thursday, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.