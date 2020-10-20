The Centennial Cougars vanquished the Blaine Bengals 2-1 on Monday evening to advance to the Section 7AA boys soccer championship game. Will Miers and Tucker Weldon had the goals while the Cougars got another strong game from the defensive corps and goalie Isaac Verde. Centennial (7-4-2) will duel Duluth East (12-1) for the section title on Thursday, 7 p.m., in Duluth. The Cougars have won two straight section championships. Blaine finished 8-3, with two of the losses to Centennial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.