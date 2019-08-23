In a game scoreless until two seconds on the clock in overtime, the Centennial Cougars nipped Roseville 1-0 on Thursday evening.
After 80 minutes of regulation play, and 9:58 of overtime, Demetrius Bernardy Nelson finally scored, unassisted, just before time would have expired leaving a scoreless tie.
“Two even teams. A hard fought opening match,” Cougar coach Jeff Ottosen said. “We capitalized on a mistake.”
Both teams’ defenders were in control as each goalkeeper needed to stop just two shots on goal.
The winning goal was captured in a Cougar parents’ video which was sent to Quad News. Following is the link.
