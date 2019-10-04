Centennial’s long string of shutouts in boys soccer ended but the Cougars defeated Coon Rapids 3-1 at home Tuesday evening and followed with a 2-1 win at Elk River on Thursday.
Centennial (13-2) has 10 straight victories, the first eight being shutouts. They will close the regular season Saturday hosting Armstrong at 4 p.m.
Dmitry Tkach was the Coon Rapids player who ended the Cougar streak, getting one past goalie Ricky Hemric in the second half.
Cougar goals came from Will Miers, Chalee Moua and Garrett Miers, with assists provided by Miers and Demeterius Bernardy-Nelson. Hemric made three saves.
The Cougars tipped Elk River 2-1 on Thursday with Bernardy-Nelson and Nick Valento scoring.
]Andover leads the NWSC with a 10-1-1 record for 31 points. Centennial (10-2) has 30 points, Park Center (8-1-4) 28 points and Maple Grove (8-3-4) 26 points, for the top four spots among 14 teams.
