The Centennial Cougars won by a shootout over Forest Lake, 1-0, on Wednesday evening, advancing to the Section 7AA semifinals. Cougar goalie Isaac Verke stopped four of nine shots in the shootout, helping the Cougars win it. Nobody could score in 80 minutes in regulation and 10 minutes of overtime. Each failed on a penalty kick. “The game was played in a wind storm and both teams struggled. It was a very defensive battle,” said Cougar coach Jeffrey Ottosen. Centennial (6-4-2), which has won two straight section titles, will play at Blaine (8-2-2) on Monday at 5 p.m. The Cougars upset Blaine 5-0 late in the regular season

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.