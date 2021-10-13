The Centennial girls and boys each won their Section 7AAA opener at home Tuesday evening, setting up another home double-header Thursday for the semifinals.
The No. 1 seeded Cougars girls beat Cambridge-Isanti 11-0, getting goals from Brooklyn Bordson (three), Tatum Trettel (two), Lauren Ahles, McKenna Monson, Sarah Strating and Addison Van Zee. Ahles and Trettel each made three assists. Cambridge-Isanti finished 0-10-3.
The No. 2 seeded Cougar boys got past Forest Lake 3-0, with goals by Alvaro Galopa, Cal Babiash and Aiden Dockendorf. Forest Lake finished 1-16.
On Thursday, the Cougar girls (15-1) face Duluth East (10-6-1) at 5 p.m., followed by the Cougar boys (10-4-1) vs. Coon Rapids (8-7) at 7 p.m.
The other girls semifinal will be No. 2 Andover vs. Blaine. The other boys semifinal will be No. 1 Duluth East vs. Andover. The finals will be held Tuesday at high seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.