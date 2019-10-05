The Centennial Cougars will take an 11-game win streak into playoffs after closing conference play with a 5-1 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong at home Saturday. Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson ripped three goals, giving him 19 for the season, and assisted on another. Isaac Nowacki and Chiani Morales-Tessmer also scored. Centennial finished second of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban with an 11-2 record, a half-point behind Andover (11-1-1). Following were Park Center (8-1-4) in third place and Maple Grove (8-3-2) fourth.

