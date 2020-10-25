cougars

The Centennial Cougars posed as section champs after defeating Duluth East.

The Centennial Cougars picked up a “three-peat” of section championships by vanquishing Duluth East 3-0 in the Section 7AA finals on Saturday evening in Duluth. The Cougars won Section 5AA in 2018 and have won 7AA the last two years. This time, there won’t be the reward of a state tournament trip as all fall state tournaments have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the finals, Cougar goals came from Cal Bobiash, Will Miers and Garrett Miers. Goalie Isaac Verke stopped all seven of the Duluth East’s shots on goal. The Cougars, who were 3-4 on Sept. 22, are unbeaten since then with four wins and three ties. Centennial, coached by Jeffrey Ottosen, finished 7-4-3. Duluth East was 12-2.

