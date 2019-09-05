The Centennial Cougars have a 3-2 record after defeating the Maple Grove Crimson 4-1 on Tuesday evening and losing to the Park Center Pirates 2-0 on Thursday evening. Against Maple Grove, Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson opened the scoring with on a free kick from about 25 yards. Also scoring were Parker Classman, Jesus Galvin-Garcia, and Nick Valento. Assists were made by Will Miers (two), Bernardy-Nelson and Ryan Gramse.
