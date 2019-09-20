The Centennial Cougars racked up their fifth straight shutout while Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson pumped in three goals in a 4-0 win over Anoka at home Thursday evening.
Ben Sproul had the other goal with Bernady-Nelson assisting. Isaac Nowacki, Garrett Miers and Noah Haile assisted on the other goals.
The Cougars (8-2) blanked Spring Lake Park 5-0, Osseo 3-0, Champlin Park 1-0 and Rogers 4-0 in their previous four outings. Overall, they’ve allowed six goals in 10 games.
