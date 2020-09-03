The Centennial Cougars won a No. 1 vs. No. 2 duel on Wednesday night at home, handing Maple Grove a 1-0 loss on a goal by senior all-stater Khaya Harper.
Maple Grove beat Centennial 2-1 in last year’s state Class 2A championship game, and the coaches association ranked the two teams 1-2 to start the season.
The Cougars were coming off a 4-1 win over No. 7 ranked Andover in their opener on Monday at home. All games in this shortened season during the pandamic are conference games.
“This may be the toughest first week schedule I have ever had,” said Ginger Flohaug, starting her 18th and final year as head coach.
Shutting down two potent lineups to start the season were the defensive corps of Allyson Hamski, McKenna Monson, and center backs Sydney Kubes and Sophia Eskierka, and goalie Jenny Lang.
Centennial generated three strong shots in the first half, all blocked by Crimson goalie Jordyn Lamker, who finished with 10 saves. In the first nine minutes of the second half, the Crimson defenders scuttled multiple scoring chances by the Cougars.
Finally, Harper got one past Lamker in the 50th minute, off a pass from Lauren Ahles, on a set play, and that was enough for the Cougars.
“We’ve been thinking about that championship game (last year) for a long time,” Flohaug said.
