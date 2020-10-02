Centennial boys soccer handed Blaine (7-1-2) its first loss 5-0 on Thursday evening at home. The Cougars (5-4-1) led 1-0 at halftime on a Will Miers goal. They broke it open with three goals in five minutes early in the second half by Joey McMillin, Harper Searles and Luke Zackey. Garrett Miers assisted on the McMillin and Searles goals and punched in the final goal himself. The Cougars and goalie Isaac Verke posted their third straight shutout and fifth overall. They will finish the schedule at Coon Rapids on Tuesday evening.
Soccer: Centennial boys thump previously-unbeaten Blaine 5-0
