The Centennial Cougars, unbeaten at home the past two seasons, kept that streak going with a 4-0 win over Andover in their 2020 opener Monday evening.
“A great team win with four different players scoring,” assessed coach Jeffrey Otteson. “A rematch of last year's section final. That makes two years and one game in a row of a perfect record at home.”
A highlight was Ben Sproull scoring on a header off a perfectly-placed free kick from Zac Ciampone on the sideline in the first half. Sproull and the Andover goalie each soared for the ball and Sproull had the inside track.
Also scoring goals were Will Miers (on a penalty kick), Joey McMillan and Ciampone. Sproull and Miers also made assists. Isaac Verke in goal made three saves.
“This team has worked incredibly hard, and has great leadership,” Ottosen said. “Andover is a great and very well coached team. We earned every opportunity we had as a team and protected our net. Couldn't be more proud of how we have stepped up.”
The Cougars beat Andover 1-0 in last year’s section final.
(0) comments
