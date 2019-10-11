The Centennial Cougars advanced to the Section 7AA championship game with shutout victories over Coon Rapids on Tuesday and Duluth East on Thursday, each 4-0 at home.
The No. 2 seeded Cougars —16-2 with 11 shutouts — will take a 13-game winning streak into the finals Tuesday at top-seeded Andover (15-2-1). In conference play, Andover beat Centennial 1-0 on Aug. 27.
Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson scored three goals and Jesus Garcia-Galvin had the other against Coon Rapids (4-13). Scoring data not yet available for the win over Duluth East (11-6).
Centennial is trying for its second consecutive state trip after winning Section 5AA last year.
