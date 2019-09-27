The Centennial Cougars blanked Blaine 1-0 on Thursday evening at Blaine, marking their eight consecutive shutout. The goal came from Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson, his 15th of the season, with Will Miers assisting. Goalie Ricky Hemric made four saves in the shutout. The Cougars are 11-2 and Blaine is 2-10. In the Northwest Suburban Conference, the top five teams among 14 are Andover 9-0, Centennial 8-2, Park Center 6-1-3, Maple Grove 5-3-2, and Totino-Grace 5-3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.