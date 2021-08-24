Seeking ultimate prize, Hughes skates in USA Festival again

Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota-Duluth hockey star from Centennial, recently attended her third USA Hockey Women’s National Festival, keeping alive her quest to eventually make an Olympic team.
Hughes, who has led UMD in scoring for three years, was one of 24 invited players on the U23 roster, along with 32 on the U18 roster and 27 with the national team, at the festival in Blaine, Aug. 5-13.
The festival is an occasion to “get our top players together to interact, train and scrimmage,” said Katie Million, director of the women’s national team program for USA Hockey. The national team left Aug. 10 for Calgary for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.
"Any time you get the opportunity to go to a USA hockey camp, it gives you chills,” the Lino Lakes resident said. The festival serves as an evaluation camp for national teams, including the biggest prize, the Olympic team. “Since I was a young girl, the Olympics has always been a dream of mine,” she confirmed.
An elementary and special education major, Hughes adds that she’s also “extremely excited to begin my teaching journey.”
This year’s evaluation camp for the 2022 Olympic team was held in June. Hughes was invited as an alternate but did not get to participate. The next Olympics will be in 2026.
Hughes will finish her college career this coming winter. After college, there are options to keep skating, including Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, Northwest Hockey League, or leagues in Europe. USA Hockey evaluation camps are held every year.
“This sport is my get-away from reality, so I would love to keep playing,” Hughes said. “If the opportunity presents itself.”
At the 2019 Festival in Lake Placid, Hughes made the team picked for a U22 series against Canada. That series was not held last year or this year, due to Covid. She has been a Team USA member in the 18U and 16U divisions, and won a gold medal in the world tournament with U18.
At Centennial, she was a Ms. Hockey finalist, scored 171 goals and 141 assists. and led the Cougars to a state runner-up finish. At UM-Duluth, she has logged 109 points (49 goals, 60 assists) in 87 games over three seasons.
