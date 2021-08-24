It took three extra holes, but Geno Salay kept playing steady golf until he emerged as Chomonix Golf Club champion for 2021 on Sunday.
Salay rallied from four strokes back in the final round to tie Nick O’Neill in regulation, each shooting 77 Saturday and 74 Sunday for a 151 total.
In the playoff on par-four No. 18, Salay had three straight pars. O’Neill matched him twice, but his chip shot went awry on the third and he bogeyed.
“I was hitting the ball pretty well off the tee and right down the fairways,” said Salay, asked to assess his game. “In the extra holes, I hit the fairway, hit the green, and two-putted each time.”
The 51-year-old electrician from Circle Pines picked up his second club title in about 15 attempts. The other came in 2014.
O’Neill, a two-time champion, was runner-up for the second straight year (behind Alex Rogan last year).
Nick Huffman, the third member of the leader group Sunday, shot 76-79-155. Branden Lee finished fourth with 84-81-165 and Mark Miller fifth with 81-85-166.
The seniors champion was Dave Hensel, notching two straight 75’s for a 150 total. Brian Blair was runner-up with 79-79-158 and Ron Bole third with 78-81-159.
Breck Ogren won the first flight with 79-83-162. Jeremiah Yernberg took the second flight with 89-87-176.
