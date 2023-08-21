Alex Rogan came from behind in the final nine to capture his fifth Chominix Golf Club championship on Sunday.
Rogan shot 39-38-77 in 90-degree heat Saturday and 40-35-75 on a pleasant Sunday, 80 degrees with a breeze. The former Centennial (five times all-conference) and UW-Eau Claire golfer totaled 152 for a two-stroke margin of victory. Now 25, he nabbed his first club title at age 16.
Carter Korkowoski, another ex-Cougar golfer, was runner-up with 74-80-154. Korkowski, 21, led by four at the turn Sunday but couldn’t hold off Rogan.
Brandon Lee placed third with 78-77-155. Jack Sabian was fourth with 71-76-157. Tying for fifth were Eric Pearson with 80-78-158 and Carter Anderson 81-77-158. Nick O’Neill, who was champion the past two years, faded on Sunday and placed sixth with 78-83-161.
Dave Hoehl won the Senior Flight, shooting 79-81-160. Brian Bole placed second with 87-85-172. The first flight winner was Dave Hensel with 77-79-156.
