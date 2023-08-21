Alex Rogan came from behind in the final nine to capture his fifth Chominix Golf Club championship on Sunday.

Rogan shot 39-38-77 in 90-degree heat Saturday and 40-35-75 on a pleasant Sunday, 80 degrees with a breeze. The former Centennial (five times all-conference) and UW-Eau Claire golfer totaled 152 for a two-stroke margin of victory. Now 25, he nabbed his first club title at age 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.