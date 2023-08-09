Jackie

Jackie Rehbein-Manthey, at far right, and her team were all smiles after winning the fifth-place match against Chaska at state last November, which was her 380th and final win.

 Bruce Strand

Jackie Rehbein-Manthey was closing in on 400 wins as Centennial volleyball coach, and coming off a state tournament season, but decided in late spring that it was time for her to step down.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie with the other fall sports coaches, and their support and advice throughout the years,” said Rehbein-Manthey. Her resignation means someone else will coach two daughters who will soon be on varsity. “I won't be far from the gym,” she said, “and look forward to supporting the program as a parent.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.