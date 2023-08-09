Jackie Rehbein-Manthey was closing in on 400 wins as Centennial volleyball coach, and coming off a state tournament season, but decided in late spring that it was time for her to step down.
“I’ll miss the camaraderie with the other fall sports coaches, and their support and advice throughout the years,” said Rehbein-Manthey. Her resignation means someone else will coach two daughters who will soon be on varsity. “I won't be far from the gym,” she said, “and look forward to supporting the program as a parent.”
With her full-time job being IT Enterprise Data Solutions for 3M, things were getting a bit hectic during volleyball seasons.
“Lots going on with work, and my focus needs to be there,” she explained. ’It wouldn't be fair to the volleyball program for me not to be able to dedicate the team and energy it deserves. There are lots of hours put into coaching that go beyond the hours spent in the gym.”
The new coach is Nicole Christensen. (See separate article).
Rehbein-Manthey coached the Cougars for 20 seasons. She posted a 380-185-1 record and took three teams to state, in2009, 2010 and 2022. Last fall, her Cougars won Section 7AAA, lost in the first round at state, then won twice to take home the fifth-place trophy, giving her what turned out to be a great season to quit on.
Asked about highlights, Rehbein-Manthey cited the outstanding support from the district, community and families through the years. She added that it was always stimulating to compete in “one of the toughest conferences in the state” (Northwest Suburban), which helped them finish the season so strong last year.
Asked if there was anything she won’t miss, she said, “The part I won’t miss is going through tryouts and possibly having to cut players from the team. That was always the hardest thing to do every year. I think any coach will tell you the same thing.”
Rehbein-Manthei, who played volleyball and basketball two years each at Mankato State, was 28, newly married, and eager to lead a program when then-activities director Bruce Hegseth gave her a shot. “I am so thankful that (Hegseth) gave me the opportunity,” she said.
Her daughters Chase and McKenna are going into ninth and tenth grade, respectively. “They were raised in the gym,” she mused. “It has been an adjustment for me to drop then off at practice, and not walk in to join them.”
It was late in the school year that she informed Matt St. Martin, activities director, about her decision, which didn’t give him much time to replace her. “Not ideal,” she said, “but I’m so excited they were able to find a strong coach in Nicole. She will be able to bring in new ideas and energy to the program.”
