Prep athletes reflect on lost season

Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.