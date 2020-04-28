One sport is back: Golfers hit the links after governor’s order

As of April 18, one sport is back in action in Minnesota.
Golfers streamed back to the courses after Gov. Tim Walz made some exceptions to his stay-at-home order that otherwise remains in effect until May 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz issued an executive order Friday, April 17, allowing Minnesotans to engage in activities including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking as long as they maintain 6 feet of distance from others, avoid crowded places and stay near their homes.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Mark Johnson, golf operations manager at Chomonix Golf Course in Lino Lakes, late last Saturday afternoon. “And we just had one day’s notice.”
The parking lot was almost full, and the links were crowded on an overcast 60-degree day.
“People are very happy to be playing again,” Johnson said. He added that everyone was pleasantly surprised. “We were looking at May 4.”
It was not golf as usual, however. Carts could be shared only by people who live together. Foursomes were limited to two carts, and many golfers were walking. No food was served. The pro shop was closed, and golfers paid green fees in advance by calling ahead. Flags were not to be handled. And golfers had to maintain their social distance. Tee times were spaced out more to avert crowding.
But people were getting out of the house to engage in one of the few sports that participants can play while separated by a safe distance.
