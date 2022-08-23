Nick O’Neill sank a 60-foot chip shot to start his final round and went on to win the Chomonix Golf Club championship by eight strokes on Sunday.
O’Neill captured his third club title, after placing second the last two years. He shot 76 on Saturday and matched that on Sunday for a 152 total, pulling away from his playing partners, starting with his eagle chip from the edge of the green on the par five No. 10.
