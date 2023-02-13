Eli Nowacki, who has made his mark as a placekicker and vocal music leader, is Centennial’s boy nominee for the Triple A Award, a Minnesota State High School League program honoring seniors for academic, athletics and arts achievements.
Nowacki was a Star-Tribune All-Metro pick for his field goal, extra point, and kickoff abilities. He’s the choir captain and made all-conference and all-state in choir, along with two years of cabaret singing (a charity event). He holds a 3.972 grade-point-average.
