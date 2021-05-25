Three well-pitched games powered the No. 2 ranked Centennial softball squad last week as the Cougars improved to 16-1.
Helene Krage tossed a five-hitter (one walk, eight strikeouts) in a 4-1 win over Blaine (8-7) Tuesday. Adrianna Thomas was 3-for-4 (two RBIs) and Krage 2-for-4 (two RBI’s).
Maisy Dockendorf limited Armstrong (0-13) to three hits and three walks, striking out seven, in a 5-1 win Thursday. Knocking in two runs each were Abby Lohse with a homer and single and Ella Fidler with a double and single.
The Cougars breezed 6-0 over North St. Paul (12-5) Friday on Krage’s five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Bryn Ruberg had a single, three walks, and scored twice. Krage, Abby Just, Emma Hopkins and Maddy Ringen stroked two singles each.
The Cougars closed the regular season against Elk River on Tuesday. Both enter the game 12-0 in conference. After that will be the Section 5AAAA tournament starting June 1.
— Bruce Strand
